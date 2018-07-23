Azhar Bham‚ the chairman of the disciplinary inquiry against suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane‚ may rule in two weeks’ time on objections to the process by the tax boss.

On Saturday‚ Bham heard arguments from Moyane’s counsel‚ advocate Dali Mpofu‚ on three main objections to the process initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa after Moyane’s suspension in February.

The three main issues were the right to oral evidence or cross examination‚ the admissibility and content of the affidavit by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan in the disciplinary matter‚ and the "parallel inquiries" in which Moyane is at the centre.