South Africa

Disciplinary chair considers objections by Tom Moyane

23 July 2018 - 07:10 By Natasha Marrian
Tom Moyane. File photo.
Tom Moyane. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Azhar Bham‚ the chairman of the disciplinary inquiry against suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane‚ may rule in two weeks’ time on objections to the process by the tax boss.

On Saturday‚ Bham heard arguments from Moyane’s counsel‚ advocate Dali Mpofu‚ on three main objections to the process initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa after Moyane’s suspension in February.

The three main issues were the right to oral evidence or cross examination‚ the admissibility and content of the affidavit by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan in the disciplinary matter‚ and the "parallel inquiries" in which Moyane is at the centre.

Ramaphosa being unfair to suspended SARS boss Tom Moyane‚ Dali Mpofu charges

Dali Mpofu has hit out hard at Cyril Ramaphosa‚ saying that the president was not being fair to suspended SARS boss Tom Moyane.
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa lawyers accuse Moyane of ‘effectively sabotaging’ his own misconduct hearing

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers have accused suspended tax boss Tom Moyane of “effectively sabotaging” the speedy conclusion of the misconduct ...
Politics
3 days ago

Moyane wants the opportunity to cross examine witnesses against him. He wants Gordhan’s affidavit to be discarded and for Ramaphosa to halt one of the two processes under way: the disciplinary inquiry against him or the commission of inquiry into governance and administration at SARS‚ chaired by retired supreme court judge Robert Nugent.

Advocate Heidi Barnes‚ for Ramaphosa‚ told the televised hearing‚ which was open to the media‚ that the process unfolding against Moyane was fair‚ just and one that did not entitle him to oral evidence. Barnes added that in any case‚ the terms of reference did not exclude oral evidence‚ but this was at the discretion of the presiding officer.

- Business Day 

READ MORE

The martyrdom of Moyane and Duduzane: What's really going on?

Congratulations South Africa, you have been gifted two new martyrs.
Politics
12 days ago

Moyane disciplinary inquiry to go ahead as usual‚ says Presidency

The Presidency on Monday said nothing has changed regarding the disciplinary inquiry into suspended tax boss Tom Moyane.
News
13 days ago

Moyane ‘pleased’ with Ramaphosa’s response to his demands - but won’t spill the beans on what was said

Lawyers for suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane claimed on Friday that President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to demands that he stop one of the ...
Politics
16 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN massacre that left 11 dead South Africa
  2. Another woman lynched in India after WhatsApp rumours World
  3. Duduzane Zuma in Dubai‚ 'will be back'‚ says lawyer South Africa
  4. Trash heroes and scavenger apps battle Bali 'garbage emergency' Sci-Tech
  5. Cash-strapped municipality defends spending R90,000 on fried chicken South Africa

Latest Videos

Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN shooting
Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
X