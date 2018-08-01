Business

SARS anti-corruption manager reinstated

01 August 2018 - 08:31 By Natasha Marrian
Senior manager of the Sars anticorruption unit Yousef Denath was reinstated to his post on June 26.
Image: Gallo Images

A South African Revenue Service official targeted under suspended commissioner Tom Moyane’s rule at the agency has been reinstated after facing an internal disciplinary process.

Senior manager of the Sars anti-corruption unit Yousef Denath was reinstated to his post on June 26‚ said trade union Solidarity‚ which represented him at his hearing.

Denath was among the senior Sars officials suspended by the alleged "new rogue" unit spearheaded by Yegan Mundie‚ who resigned last week before facing charges of misconduct at the tax agency.

Mundie resigned with immediate effect before facing disciplinary charges by Sars. He was alleged to have run a "rogue unit" at Sars during the tenure of suspended boss Moyane.

Since Moyane’s departure‚ Sars has begun repairing the damage of his four-year tenure‚ laid bare before the commission of inquiry into governance and administration at Sars‚ which kicked off in June.

- BusinessLIVE 

