South Africa

Unfriendly fire: 3D printed guns are illegal in SA

02 August 2018 - 06:00 By Nico Gous
Gun Free South Africa researcher Claire Taylor says any kind of production of homemade weapons is illegal in South Africa
Gun Free South Africa researcher Claire Taylor says any kind of production of homemade weapons is illegal in South Africa
Image: 123rf.com/Tibor Duris

It is illegal to print 3D-guns in South Africa – and making one could see you spend years in prison.

“Any kind of production of homemade weapons is illegal in South Africa‚” Gun Free South Africa researcher Claire Taylor told TimesLIVE.

Taylor was speaking in the wake of a federal judge in Seattle‚ United States‚ granting a temporary restraining order against the release of designs for a 3D-printed gun on Tuesday. This would have allowed anyone to download the blueprint to print a handgun at home without a background check.

These guns are untraceable‚ because they have no serial numbers.

Cody Wilson designed the “Liberator”‚ which Time reported  as being a single-shot pistol made of ABS plastic‚ the same material used in making Lego.

In South Africa‚ such a weapon would be illegal.

SA gun control ruling puts spotlight on police

The South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association (Saaada) has labelled a firearms-control ruling by the Constitutional Court as "a travesty ...
News
22 days ago

According to the Firearms Control Act‚ a person could go to jail for 25 years if they manufacture any gun or ammunition without a manufacturer’s licence‚ or up to 15 years if you alter a gun without a gunsmith’s licence.

The Act distinguishes between so-called airguns and firearms.

An airgun is a device that fires bullets and projectiles less than 5.6 mm (.22 calibre) or at a muzzle energy less than 8 joules (6 foot-pounts) using compressed gas. A firearm is defined as a device that fires bullets or projectiles using a burning propellant such as gunpowder at a muzzle energy over 8 joules‚ or a device which can be “readily altered to be a firearm”.

Taylor said: “Some airguns would still be counted as a firearm‚ because they have a high energy. Even though it is not burning gunpowder when it shoots‚ it still fires enough velocity for it to be classified as a gun.”

Police confirm investigation into Malema shooting

Police on Wednesday confirmed they were investigating reports of a firearm being discharged at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ Mdantsane‚ outside East ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Taylor believes South Africa has strong firearm legislation.

“People aren’t aware of the fact that it is illegal to use a gun when you’re drunk. It’s illegal to threaten someone with a gun. It’s illegal to point a gun at someone. These are things that people can be declared unfit to own a gun [for].”

She said it would be “great concern” if blueprints for 3D-guns were made freely available.

“If anybody knows of anybody that has an illegal gun or who they suspect is using it illegally to take action‚ because it can save lives‚” she said.

READ MORE

Parliament to consider making September firearms amnesty month

Parliament’s portfolio committee on police says it will formally consider a request by Minister of Police Bheki Cele to have a firearms amnesty month ...
News
8 days ago

Cele gives Hermanus protesters 72-hour ultimatum on stolen police gun

A meeting between Hermanus protesters and Police Minister Bheki Cele broke up abruptly on Friday after Cele gave the community 72 hours to return a ...
News
12 days ago

Uber 'customer' holds driver at gunpoint

A Port Elizabeth Uber driver was the victim of an attempted hijacking on Saturday night when a "customer" held him at gunpoint during a ride from ...
News
17 days ago

Most read

  1. Ball in Cyril Ramaphosa's court‚ says Tom Moyane's attorney South Africa
  2. Teetotallers, like big drinkers, more prone to dementia Sci-Tech
  3. Create your own South African gin route Travel
  4. Thailand wants Britain to extradite former PM World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Dramatic video captures crash of Mexico plane
#TotalShutdown- Thousands of women across South Africa take a stand against ...
X