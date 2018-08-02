It is illegal to print 3D-guns in South Africa – and making one could see you spend years in prison.

“Any kind of production of homemade weapons is illegal in South Africa‚” Gun Free South Africa researcher Claire Taylor told TimesLIVE.

Taylor was speaking in the wake of a federal judge in Seattle‚ United States‚ granting a temporary restraining order against the release of designs for a 3D-printed gun on Tuesday. This would have allowed anyone to download the blueprint to print a handgun at home without a background check.

These guns are untraceable‚ because they have no serial numbers.

Cody Wilson designed the “Liberator”‚ which Time reported as being a single-shot pistol made of ABS plastic‚ the same material used in making Lego.

In South Africa‚ such a weapon would be illegal.