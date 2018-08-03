Despite government raising the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 14 percent to 15 percent in April this year‚ some foods - including oil‚ bread‚ fruit and sugar - are cheaper than they were a year ago.

“A closer look at the data suggests that much larger forces than VAT are at play [like] tough economic conditions and the recovery from drought. A sluggish economy has constrained consumer spending‚” Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said in an analysis published this week.

Stats SA looked at the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) and found that bread and cereal were 3.1 percent cheaper in June this year than in 2017‚ while fruit prices dropped by 3.2 percent in the same period.