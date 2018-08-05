Police on Saturday arrested one of their own and his four accomplices for alleged possession of stolen vehicles and unlicensed firearms in Montana‚ Bishop Lavis.

Cape Town police said a joint operation was conducted on Saturday afternoon by the Cape Town K9 unit‚ Flying Squad and a vehicle tracking company to trace a white Toyota Corolla Quest sedan that had been hijacked in a house robbery earlier in the week.

The police members and the tracking company members approached a house in Montana where they noticed a Mercedes Benz parked on the sidewalk in front of the premises and a white double cab bakkie parked in the street.

“Upon entering the premises they spotted the Toyota Quest and a number of men in the yard‚ who attempted to flee in various directions when they noticed the police‚” police said in a statement.

Police said four of the men were arrested‚ while the driver of the white bakkie sped off and was chased by the tracking company vehicle and his movements were relayed to the police.

Police confiscated four unlicensed firearms in the premises‚ including an R5 rifle.

“Further investigation revealed that the Mercedes Benz that was parked in front of the premises was stolen during a hijacking in Lansdowne last month.”

The police later apprehended the driver of the white double cab bakkie who had driven away from the scene.

“It was established that he is an off-duty detective driving an official SAPS vehicle and he also had an official radio in his possession.”

Police also found a bank note counting machine‚ pellet and toy guns and a crowbar.