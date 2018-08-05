Robert Gumede denies funding Zanu-PF's election campaign

South African billionaire Robert Gumede has vehemently denied allegations that he funded Zimbabwean president-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential election campaign or donated cars to his Zanu-PF.

The Sunday Times this morning reported that Gumede was said to be one of the main funders of the ruling party’s election machinery that delivered victory in Monday’s elections. The report said according to close sources, some of the donated millions were then used to buy about 100 bakes and two trucks all fitted with public announcement systems.

Gumede labelled the allegations as fake news from information peddlers.

“The allegation that I funded the campaign for Zanu-PF and paid for hundreds of vehicles is outright denied and is utter nonsense” he said.

Gumede said he is an “international businessman” who through his companies, “invested in several African countries for many years and in Zimbabwe for over ten years.”