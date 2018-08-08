Gang-raped boy braves school again as bullies are put behind bars

A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly gang-raped by five of his classmates in a school toilet in the Free State has returned to class.

The traumatised teenager has not been attending lessons at his primary school in Selosesha in Thaba Nchu since early June after he was raped on two separate days. He also told police that he was raped by four of the five boys in September.

His 39-year-old mother confirmed that he returned to class last Tuesday on his own volition because “those children were not there anymore”.

“He told me that on his first day back, the school had welcomed him. He said it was nice to be back because there were no other bullies.”

A teacher at her son’s school, who wished not to be identified, said on Tuesday that order and discipline had once more been restored at the school after the boys’ arrest.

After the alleged rape, teachers told how they were also terrified of the boys as they had been bullied by them. Several teachers admitted that the suspects made their lives hell.

