'Hire us or leave our land‚' demand residents of platinum belt

"Hire locals and procure local suppliers - or leave our land!"

That is the message that residents of Madibeng district municipality in the North West will be sending to seven platinum mines in Brits on Wednesday‚ according to community leader Robert Ngwenya.

Residents of Maboloka township outside Brits on Wednesday morning blockaded roads with burning tyres and rubble. This happened as they were readying themselves to convene at the Brits sports grounds at 10am to be addressed by their leaders before going to the mines to submit their demands.

Ngwenya said it was high time that mines in the area - which include Lonmin in Marikana‚ where mine workers were gunned down six years ago - prioritised locals for employment and business opportunities.