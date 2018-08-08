Martha Bester’s payslip recorded that she had 218 days of accrued leave when she resigned as the national marketing director for a medical scheme.

But instead of the healthy payout she expected to get from Selfmed‚ she was reimbursed for just 45 days.

Questioning how the scheme arrived at an “arbitrary amount of 45 days” and requesting to see the company’s leave policy to check their maths‚ she said the company’s principal officer Christo Becker did not respond to some of her enquiries.

Not willing to let it go‚ Bester ensured that the conversation continued at the Labour Court in Cape Town‚ which last week ordered Selfmed to pay Bester more than R1-million in lieu of her accrued leave days.

Bester was initially permanently employed as a national marketing director of the scheme. The company later employed her on a fixed-term contract. Her husband‚ Leon Bester‚ was the CEO.

When her fixed-term contract was terminated in December 2014‚ her payslip recorded that she was owed 218.74 days’ accrued leave. Based on an amendment to the leave system that would prove crucial to her winning the case‚ the final tally amounted to 213 days.

Selfmed‚ marketed as a reliable medical aid without hidden costs “designed to meet your needs without breaking the bank”‚ argued that only 45 days leave days were due to her‚ which they had paid for.