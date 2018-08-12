Emergency procedures not followed in fatal Pretoria plane accident: CAA

Emergency procedures were not followed after the crew of a vintage aircraft which crashed on July 10 near Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria were made aware that one of the engines had caught fire.

This is one of the preliminary findings made by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in its investigation into the crash of the aircraft‚ a Convair 340/440.

The twin-engine aircraft took off with two crew and 17 passengers for a scenic flight from Wonderboom aerodrome to Pilanesburg aerodrome in Rustenburg when the accident occurred.

Both aircraft pilots and two passengers were seriously injured and one passenger was killed. Four other people on the ground sustained serious injuries and another four suffered minor injuries.

“The aircraft continued with the left engine on fire throughout the flight and during the accident sequence‚” the preliminary report read.

The report said there were a number of detailed procedures to be followed by pilots after identifying the engine that was on fire.

“Based on the wreckage examination including the propeller and cockpit GoPro recording… procedures were not followed by the crew when the left engine caught fire‚” the report said.