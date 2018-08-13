Fuel must drop below R10 a litre‚ say fuel protesters

People Against Petrol Price Increase (Pappi) national convenor Visvin Reddy has urged supporters not to vote for political parties who do not fight against rising fuel prices.

Addressing a group of about 60 people at the #fuelpricesmustfall march in Durban on Monday Reddy said: “Next year is an election year and I want every South African wherever you are in the country to ask the simple question of any party that comes and asks you for your vote. You need to ask them‚ ‘what have you done about the fuel prices in this country‚ have you said anything about it?’" Reddy said.

He added that if political parties hadn't done anything about fuel prices‚ the public shouldn't vote for them.