IN FULL | Goodbye Shaun Abrahams - read the ConCourt judgment here

South Africa’s highest court ruled on Monday that Advocate Shaun Abrahams was not validly appointed to lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, writing on behalf of the Constitutional Court’s majority, found that former president Jacob Zuma used a R17,3 million “golden handshake” to get rid of former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana to vacate his post – which Zuma admitted was unlawful – meaning that the subsequent appointment of Abrahams was invalid.

The court said it would not be in the interests of stability at the NPA for Nxasana to be reappointed into his position, as he may well face an inquiry into his fitness for agreeing to the illegal Zuma payout.