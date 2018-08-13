Shaun Abrahams must step down as NPA boss, ConCourt rules

A majority ruling by the Constitutional Court on Monday found that Shaun Abrahams was invalidly appointed as the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) - because former president Jacob Zuma illegally “bought” Mxolisi Nxasana out of office with a massive payout.

Judge Mbuyiseli Russel Madlanga questioned why Zuma had failed to pursue an inquiry into Nxasana‚ but instead abandoned it to offer him a 'golden handshake' to leave his post.

"The inference is inescapable that he was buying Mr Nxasana out of office."