South Africa

Troubled multi-billion NSFAS to be run by administrator

13 August 2018 - 08:36 By Bekezela Phakathi
Sizwe Nxasana resigned as the chairman of NSFAS.
Sizwe Nxasana resigned as the chairman of NSFAS.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

The board of the troubled National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will soon be dissolved‚ the department of higher education & training confirmed on Sunday.

The department said it was hiring an administrator who will take over the running of the multibillion-rand scheme for a period yet to be determined. Department spokesman Lunga Ngqengelele said higher education & training minister Naledi Pandor had convened a special meeting with the board on Friday during which appointment of an administrator was ratified.

This follows the resignation last week of board chairman Sizwe Nxasana. A former CEO of FirstRand Limited‚ Nxasana announced he was stepping down on Thursday after three years at the helm.

"The time is right for me to step aside‚" Nxasana said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have been able to immerse myself in education and contribute to finding sustainable solutions for the higher education sector."

NSFAS has been struggling to ensure the smooth roll-out of free higher education. Many students have complained about delayed payments‚ which sparked protests at various tertiary institutions earlier in 2018. The baseline allocation to NSFAS to support poor and working-class university and TVET students‚ will increase from close to R9.9bn in 2017/2018 to about R35.3bn in 2020/2021.

- Business Day 

MORE

NSFAS chairman Sizwe Nxasana resigns amid calls for him to step down

Seasoned corporate executive Sizwe Nxasana has stepped down as chairman and member of the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
News
3 days ago

Mixed reactions to resignation of NSFAS chairman Sizwe Nxasana

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) chairman Sizwe Nxasana’s resignation has been described as both “unfortunate” and “necessary”.
News
2 days ago

NSFAS theft case against partying student Sibongile Mani postponed

The theft case against a Walter Sisulu University student‚ accused of stealing R810 000 from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme‚ was on ...
News
19 days ago

Most read

  1. How CFA Society South Africa is driving gender diversity in investment ... Business
  2. 'Help me': Hero describes how he saved the life of shot cyclist South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Shaun Abrahams must step down as NPA boss, ConCourt rules South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | ConCourt rules on future of NPA boss Shaun Abrahams South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X