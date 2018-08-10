Mixed reactions to resignation of NSFAS chairman Sizwe Nxasana

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) chairman Sizwe Nxasana’s resignation has been described as both “unfortunate” and “necessary”.

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor’s spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele told Eyewitness News on Friday that she had “sadly” accepted his resignation. She said it was unfortunate that it came at a time when the scheme was trying to resolve several problems.

The National Education‚ Health & Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) welcomed the resignation‚ calling it a necessary step towards fixing the embattled scheme. “Nxasana had no intentions of fixing NSFAS‚” said the union. “He did not even fundraise a single cent but operated with the funds from the department of higher education and training.”

Business Day reported that observers in the education sector said the resignation suggested that there was a serious crisis at the multibillion-rand scheme.

"Mr Sizwe Nxasana‚ as chair of the NSFAS board‚ brought an important business-like edge and innovation‚" said Ahmed Bawa‚ CEO of Universities SA.

“The problem is that NSFAS was never designed to meet its targets. Demonstrations have been going on at our universities for more than 15 years‚ driven primarily by financial aid issues.”