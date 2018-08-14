South Africa

‘Bogus cops’ raid Durban home‚ stealing snacks and cash

14 August 2018 - 13:58 By Suthentira Govender
As soon as the occupants realised that the suspects were actually not police officers‚ they screamed for help.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Two men posing as police officers conducted a bogus drug raid at a Durban home‚ where they allegedly stole snacks and cash.

The duo‚ both aged 28‚ were stopped in their tracks by members of the Machobeni community‚ north of Durban‚ during the early hours of Monday morning.

SAPS spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said the two men “forced themselves into a house at Machobeni area‚ clad in police uniform after informing the occupants that they are searching for drugs”.

She added: “They allegedly searched the house and stole snacks as well as an undisclosed amount of cash. As soon as the occupants realised that the suspects were actually not police officers‚ they screamed for help.

"Together with the assistance of their neighbours‚ the suspects were apprehended. Police were alerted and suspects were immediately detained. Both men will be profiled to determine if they are involved in any other similar incidents."

Gwala said the men were expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges of robbery and impersonating police officers. 

