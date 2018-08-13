The Gauteng education department has on Monday assured the public that its online application system is secure.

This follows an article on IT news website MyBroadband reporting that there was a potential security flaw in the department’s admissions portal.

MyBroadband said this potential security issue could be due to a failure to properly secure each application against access by other registered users‚ making all applications accessible to any applicant logged in to the system.

But the department‚ in a short response to questions from TimesLIVE‚ said there was nothing to worry about.

“This [comment] is to assure users that our system is secured until we are advised otherwise by our hosting agency‚” the department said in its response.

It said it had previously stopped various attempts by hackers to harm its system‚ with the hackers not succeeding in their quest.