South Africa

Farmer sentenced to life imprisonment for killing farmworker

15 August 2018 - 19:49 By Nico Gous
NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the farmer‚ from Lutzville‚ was also sentenced to three years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and six months for assault.
NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the farmer‚ from Lutzville‚ was also sentenced to three years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and six months for assault.
Image: iStock

A Western Cape farmer‚ Martin Visser‚ was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday for the murder of a farm worker‚ Adam Pieterse.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the farmer‚ from Lutzville‚ was also sentenced to three years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and six months for assault.

Visser allegedly beat Pieterse with a spade‚ dragged him with a quadbike and then buried him in 2015.

Ntabazalila said there was an “incident” earlier on Wednesday in the cells before Judge Nathan Erasmus sentenced Visser.

News24 reported that Visser tried to commit suicide by hanging himself with his jacket.

Ntabazalila said: “An incident took place in the cell and the accused was taken to hospital but he is back now. Defence objected with the sentencing taking place. State objected to that‚ saying the accused was assessed in hospital and tests of concussion were negative. After that sentencing started.”

Ntabazalila added: “Judge Erasmus told the court that an incident took place in the cell. He did not mention what incident it was.”

Visser murdered Pieterse in 2015.

READ MORE

ANALYSIS | Black farmer sues govt for land it promised him

In a potentially landmark matter, an elderly black farmer from Limpopo has launched a court bid to force the state to sell him the land he has leased ...
News
7 days ago

No graves were dug up‚ says KZN farmer after angry community torches his land

The farmer who has come under fire by a KwaZulu-Natal community for allegedly digging up ancestral graves to plant mealies has claimed that there was ...
News
7 days ago

Land disaster: No jobs, no food in the farming sector

A tanking economy, falling crop prices, drought, land expropriation, failing road infrastructure and high labour costs are killing jobs in SA’s ...
Business
8 days ago

Most read

  1. National government to ‘go after’ housing officials‚ blacklist contractors for ... South Africa
  2. Police arrest three suspects‚ recover hijacked liquor truck South Africa
  3. Farmer sentenced to life imprisonment for killing farmworker South Africa
  4. Civil society welcomes fresh report into Marikana massacre South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
X