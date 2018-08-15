Knysna councillor arrested for murder of ANC’s Victor Molosi

Four more people‚ including a Knysna ward councillor‚ have been arrested for the murder of ANC councillor Victor Molosi in the Garden Route town in July.

Molosi was on his way home from a school governing body meeting in Concordia when he was shot by a gunman at about 10pm. He died on arrival at the hospital.

One suspect‚ who was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder shortly after the incident‚ is scheduled to appear in the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for a bail application.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the four people arrested were nabbed in Cape Town and Knysna on Tuesday night. They will appear in court on Thursday.

Pojie confirmed that one of the five suspects is currently serving as a councillor on the Knysna Municipal Council.

