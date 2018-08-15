The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) has found that police officers involved in the bloody Marikana massacre six years ago were not under threat by the striking miners.

This was revealed in a report released in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The research‚ titled “Sound of Gunfire”‚ was guided by photographs‚ witness accounts and forensic evidence presented to the Farlam Commission about the events of August 16‚ 2012. The research claims to know why the miners were shot.

Unpacking what happened at Scene Two‚ where 17 of the 34 striking workers were shot dead‚ David Bruce‚ an independent researcher and expert on Marikana and policing‚ said the shooting was not justified. Rather‚ he said‚ it was motivated by the desire to punish strikers for the killing of two police officers earlier that week.