Struggle stalwart Zondeni Sobukwe has died, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania confirmed on Wednesday.

Tributes have poured in for Zondeni, who was married to Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) founder Robert Sobukwe.

Born Zondeni Veronica Mathe‚ she had four children: Miliswa‚ Dinilesizwe‚ Dalindyebo and Dedanizizwe‚ according to Thando Sipuye, an executive member of the Africentrik Study Group at Fort Hare‚ who paid tribute to her last year to commemorate her 90th birthday.

PAC president Narius Moloto said: “We will honour her for her contribution in the (anti-apartheid) struggle. She contributed to the struggle by supporting her husband‚ Robert‚ through thick and thin.