South Africa

WATCH | Heartfelt tributes pour in for Zondeni Sobukwe

15 August 2018 - 10:50 By TimesLIVE

Struggle stalwart Zondeni Sobukwe has died, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania confirmed on Wednesday.

Tributes have poured in for Zondeni, who was married to Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) founder Robert Sobukwe. 

Born Zondeni Veronica Mathe‚ she had four children: Miliswa‚ Dinilesizwe‚ Dalindyebo and Dedanizizwe‚ according to Thando Sipuye, an executive member of the Africentrik Study Group at Fort Hare‚ who paid tribute to her last year to commemorate her 90th birthday.

PAC president Narius Moloto said: “We will honour her for her contribution in the (anti-apartheid) struggle. She contributed to the struggle by supporting her husband‚ Robert‚ through thick and thin.

“When Robert was arrested‚ she was there. It was her who was supporting him and raising their children while he was incarcerated.”

Moloto said the PAC leadership would meet on Wednesday to discuss Zondeni’s memorial service and funeral arrangements.

She turned 91 in July.

She lived a quiet life in Graaff Reinet in the Eastern Cape. 

