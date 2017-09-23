Opinion & Analysis

Robert Sobukwe: The man apartheid tried to break

Largely unsung in an ANC-dominated political landscape, Defiance Campaign hero and PAC leader Robert Sobukwe has been honoured by the University of the Witwatersrand, where he once taught

24 September 2017 - 00:02 By REA KHOABANE

