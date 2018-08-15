#FeesMustFall leader and activist Mcebo Dlamini has come to the defence of a University of Cape Town (UCT) lecturer who is under investigation for making disturbing comments on social media.

Dlamini took to Facebook on Tuesday to say that Arthur Mabintsela‚ a lecturer in the chemical engineering faculty‚ was depressed - like many other black academics at UCT - and needed help.

“The black academic is suffering and suffocating under severe depression‚” he wrote.

Mabintsela made headlines after publically suggesting that the #MenAreTrash movement was “bullsh*t” and that women simply could not attract quality men. He also admitted to being depressed and at one stage wanted to rape and kill a family member.

"When I was depressed… I wanted to kill her‚” he said on Facebook.

Dlamini‚ who later deleted his post‚ also accused the institution of racism. “The f***ed up stinking racist institution [UCT] that seeks to destroy anything that is black is dragging and humiliating Mabintsela all over the media‚ instead of assisting him [to] deal with depression‚” said Dlamini.