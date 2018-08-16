Motsoeneng was fired by the public broadcaster in June 2017. His dismissal followed a finding by a disciplinary committee‚ chaired by Nazeer Cassim SC‚ that he was guilty of bringing the broadcaster into disrepute at a controversial media conference that he called on April 17 2017.

In the briefing‚ which lasted four hours‚ Motsoeneng defended his 90% local music content quota‚ criticised a parliamentary ad-hoc committee probe into the fitness of the SABC‚ and insulted interim SABC board member Krish Naidoo.

Myburgh said Motsoeneng had used the press conference to inflate his ego and his statements had undermined his relationship with the SABC. "His statements do not enjoy legal protection because they impair the dignity of others‚" contended Myburgh.

Motsoeneng’s supporters picketed outside the CCMA before the hearing resumed on Thursday. An official from the CCMA approached Motsoeneng and complained that they were blocking traffic. The building landlord complained about the disturbance.

Thabiso Mhlamvu‚ chairperson of the South African Arts and Culture Youth Forum (SAACYF)‚ was one of the picketers. He said they supported Motsoeneng because he believed in the transformation of the entertainment industry.

"We don't even want the 90% local content - we want 100%. Because we as young people deserve to be taken care of by our government‚" he said.

Mhlamvu said they would be happy if Motsoeneng were to be reinstated in his job as "there is chaos already in the SABC and it is not his fault".