WATCH | Brazen criminals ambush a group of men outside Durban house

16 August 2018 - 12:04 By TimesLIVE
CCTV footage captured the moment a gang of robbers descended on their unsuspecting victims.
Image: Facebook/Farhana Ismail

Social media users have called on the Durban community and police to stand together after a video of a robbery was posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

CCTV footage was posted to Facebook by Farhana Ismail, who claims the incident happened in Asherville in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

In the video, a sedan can be seen pulling up behind another vehicle which was parked at the entrance to a property. Several armed men wearing balaclavas leap out of the sedan and rush towards the group of people, yanking the driver out of the vehicle.

The victims are searched of valuables before the gang makes off in the getaway vehicle - and the newly acquired stolen vehicle. No appears to have been injured in the incident.

About an hour ago in Asherville.

Posted by Farhana Ismail on Wednesday, 15 August 2018

Social media users were quick to decry crime in the area, calling on the police and the community to come together to do more to prevent such incidents:

News
News
News
News
