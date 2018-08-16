Man set alight with burning tyre at Daveyton school, another killed

A young man was set alight with a burning tyre at a school on Gauteng's East Rand, before he was rescued by police. Another man, aged 21, was killed overnight, near another school in the area, emergency services said on Thursday.

TimesLIVE is attempting to obtain comments from police and school authorities.

The first victim sustained burn wounds to the lower part of his body, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesman, Clifford Shongwe, told TimesLIVE.

Shongwe said: "On Wednesday August 15, 2018 a group of people went to (the school) with a male in his twenties whom they kidnapped to point out one of the pupils. Since they could not find the said pupil, they then put a tyre around the victim and set it alight."