South Africa remembers#MarikanaMassacre
Thousands of South African's have taken to social media site Twitter to honour those who lost their lives in the Marikana massacre six years ago.
August 16 marks the day 34 mineworkers were shot and killed by police during protracted protests for better wages.
The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) released findings on Wednesday which attempted to reconstruct what happened at Scene 2 of the massacre. Researcher David Bruce said "there is no evidence to suggest the strikers shot at the police in Scene 2."
Families of those shot and killed have lambasted government for their lack of support in the aftermath of the massacre and for the past six years.
On Twitter, #MarikanaMassacre, has been the number one trending topic on the South African trends list.
Here's a snapshot of what people are saying six years on.
I'm still trying to understand how a msg that probably said "bring a speedy end to this" is interpreted as kill the miners #MarikanaMassacre— Duke of Kimberley👑 (@steph_gareth) August 16, 2018
16 August 2012, South African police opened fire on a large crowd of strikers. They shot down 112 of them, killing 34.— Sixo Gcilishe (@SixoGcilishe) August 16, 2018
A traumatic and sad moment. We still hurt. National Assembly may have elected Cyril Ramaphosa for us but we must rectify it all next year. #MarikanaMassacre pic.twitter.com/H6xYd25X4C
Today let us stop & remember the brutal killing of those who lost their lives in #Marikana ▪6yrs later & there has still been no justice, no accountability. We must NEVER forget what happened. The #MarikanaMassacre is a scar on our conscious. What freedom, when this happened? pic.twitter.com/D8GHTPgUUA— CATHERINE Constantinides (@ChangeAgentSA) August 16, 2018
We will never forget.#Marikana #MarikanaMassacre pic.twitter.com/WB7bfoh2wN— Roche Mamabolo (@rochemamabolo) August 16, 2018
All the politicians involved in the #MarikanaMassacre have been promoted. The victims still haven’t been compensated. Six years on, no one has been held accountable, nor has there been an official apology. We can’t rest until there’s justice for #Marikana.— Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh 📚 (@SizweMpofuWalsh) August 16, 2018
Bantu Xhalanxa is a resident of Marikana says more needs to be done to improve the area #MarikanaCommemoration #MarikanaMassacre pic.twitter.com/w4rVvHUcl5— African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) August 16, 2018