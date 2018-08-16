South Africa remembers#MarikanaMassacre

Thousands of South African's have taken to social media site Twitter to honour those who lost their lives in the Marikana massacre six years ago.

August 16 marks the day 34 mineworkers were shot and killed by police during protracted protests for better wages.

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) released findings on Wednesday which attempted to reconstruct what happened at Scene 2 of the massacre. Researcher David Bruce said "there is no evidence to suggest the strikers shot at the police in Scene 2."

Families of those shot and killed have lambasted government for their lack of support in the aftermath of the massacre and for the past six years.

On Twitter, #MarikanaMassacre, has been the number one trending topic on the South African trends list.

Here's a snapshot of what people are saying six years on.