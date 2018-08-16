When a Facebook user posted about some men being involved in “violent and sexual abuse against women and children” and “those men being trash”‚ Mabentsela purportedly responded by writing: “Some of those men are suffering from depression. Some of those men are deeply scared to the extent that they do these acts.

“When I was depressed I had thoughts of raping [a family member]. I wanted to kill her. I saw nothing in her. There was no love‚” the post read.

When asked for comment‚ Mabentsela said‚ “I can't engage on this.”

The posts have subsequently been removed from Facebook.

Phakeng said UCT decided not to suspend the lecturer after a pre-suspension meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

“The staff member involved had the right to attend the meeting with a union member or an employee representative of his choice. This meeting was concluded and the staff member‚ according to due process‚ made his representation on why he should not be suspended‚” said a statement by Phakeng.

“Following the pre-suspension meeting and the representations made‚ we considered all the information that was presented. We took the decision to proceed with the preliminary investigation into the entire matter with urgency. We further determined that the necessary interventions will be made available to support him.

“I want to assure staff‚ students and parents that we are urgently acting on this matter because we recognise its importance. We continuously strive for‚ and remain committed to‚ creating and maintaining a climate on campus that is aligned with the values of UCT‚ which includes upholding the dignity of all people‚” said Phakeng.

Phakeng also offered support to “anyone who may need it”.