South Africa

What's under your car bonnet sir? Try R3.3-million worth of drugs

21 August 2018 - 09:50 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Image: South African Police Service via Facebook

The police have seized drugs estimated at R3.3m during a search operation in Nelspruit‚ Mpumalanga.

On Monday‚ a police team stopped a sedan car that had entered the country from Mozambique‚ police said in a statement.

“The [team] searched it and upon attempting to search the engine compartment‚ the driver said the bonnet is difficult to open and pretended to be looking for a tool to open it and in the process‚ disappeared.

The officers managed to open the bonnet and found the drugs.

The police is hoping for people to come forward with more details. “Anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation is requested to contact Sergeant Danny Sanderson of the Hawks at 082 462 1817 or the SAPS Crime Stop number‚ 08600 10111.” 

The seizure occurred when the team stopped a sedan that was coming from Mozambique’ into the country.
The seizure occurred when the team stopped a sedan that was coming from Mozambique’ into the country.
Image: South African Police Service via Facebook

Most read

  1. Prasa was on verge of financial collapse at end of last financial year‚ leaked ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Machete-wielding thug' hit by car as gang chase man down road World
  3. Fancy some SDT on your cake? Consumer Live
  4. State Capture Inquiry: We are fighting a war against abuse of state funds South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

CCTV video shows moment of Genoa bridge collapse
Four challenges the state capture inquiry faced before it even started
X