The police have seized drugs estimated at R3.3m during a search operation in Nelspruit‚ Mpumalanga.

On Monday‚ a police team stopped a sedan car that had entered the country from Mozambique‚ police said in a statement.

“The [team] searched it and upon attempting to search the engine compartment‚ the driver said the bonnet is difficult to open and pretended to be looking for a tool to open it and in the process‚ disappeared.

The officers managed to open the bonnet and found the drugs.

The police is hoping for people to come forward with more details. “Anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation is requested to contact Sergeant Danny Sanderson of the Hawks at 082 462 1817 or the SAPS Crime Stop number‚ 08600 10111.”