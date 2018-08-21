The Constitutional Court will on Tuesday hear a legal challenge to the criminalisation of protests under the Regulation of Gatherings Act.

In this case‚ the court will hear an application to confirm an earlier ruling by the High Court in Cape Town which declared part of the 1993 Act unconstitutional and invalid.

The high court said the section was unconstitutional insofar as it made it a criminal offence to convene a gathering of more than 15 people without giving the requisite prior notification to the responsible officer of a municipality.

Any ruling by the lower courts declaring a section unconstitutional has to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

The state and the Minister of Police are seeking leave to appeal against the high court’s declaration of constitutional invalidity.

In this case‚ 10 applicants are members of the Social Justice Coalition‚ who on September 11 2015 travelled as a group of 15 members to demonstrate at the Cape Town Civic Centre in response to dangerous and inadequate sanitation facilities in Khayelitsha.