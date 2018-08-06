Buses on fire‚ taxis on strike and train delays cause commuter nightmare in Cape Town

Commuters already affected by disruption to passenger train services were warned to expect even more woes after three buses were attacked and two torched in Cape Town on Monday.

Mayoral Committee Member for Transport and Urban Development Councillor Brett Herron said he had been alerted to passengers being intimidated or forced off buses and suggested that some of the violence could be linked to a minibus-taxi strike.

Golden Arrow suspended services in Khayelitsha‚ Delft and Nyanga in Cape Town early on Monday after two of its buses were set alight.

Two MyCiTi buses were attacked en route to the Kuyasa station just before the morning peak-hour service in Khayelitsha and a third MyCiTi bus was stoned along the N2 freeway. No injuries were reported.

“I was extremely concerned when the City was informed over the weekend about the (taxi) industry’s plans to withhold their services as from this morning‚” said Herron in a statement on Monday afternoon.

“My worst fears were confirmed when reports came through about the attacks on the MyCiTi buses and the torching of two (Golden Arrow)‚ also near Kuyasa in Khayelitsha during the morning peak-hour period. I was also alerted to incidents of bus commuters being intimidated and being forced off buses at Kuyasa.”