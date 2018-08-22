A 70-year-old serial rapist has been handed multiple life sentences by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Shadrack Ndibi Khumalo of Alexandra was sentenced to four life sentences and 10 years imprisonment for rapes he committed on five women. He lured his victims by making them believe that he had found jobs for them.

His reign of terror started in 2006 and targeted women around Johannesburg in areas like Linden‚ Edenvale‚ Midrand‚ Sophiatown and Montgomery Park. He arranged to meet with the victims in secluded places‚ where he then raped and robbed them.

He was arrested in 2015 and has been in custody since his arrest.

Acting Judge Anthony Thobane said Khumalo had accosted and lied to victims about job opportunities‚ and lambasted him for taking advantage of the vulnerability of his victims.