Nearly 200 traffic pointsmen who have kept Johannesburg traffic flowing for the past 13 years are set to lose their jobs.

Traffic Freeflow and OUT-surance on Friday expressed disappointment at the City of Johannesburg’s decision not to renew their contract to provide pointsmen to motorists.

The 186 pointsmen‚ who were scattered daily around the busiest intersections in Johannesburg‚ have been working towards making morning and afternoon peak hour commutes as smooth as possible‚ for more than a decade.

Their presence made commuting less stressful for residents.

However‚ the city said its decision not to renew the contract was as a result of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s upgraded functions as well as the appointment of an additional 180 traffic wardens who will replace the pointsmen.