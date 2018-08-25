South Africa

Funeral for Mama Zondeni Sobukwe disrupted – reports

25 August 2018 - 13:45 By Timeslive
The funeral service for Mama Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe was disrupted on Saturday morning.
The funeral service for Mama Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe was disrupted on Saturday morning.
Image: BRIAN WITBOOI © The Herald.

The funeral service for the late struggle icon Mama Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe was disrupted on Saturday morning by a group of Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) members‚ reports said.

eNCA reported that all government officials and police left the funeral venue in Graaf-Reinet in the Eastern Cape after proceedings were disrupted. PAC leader Narius Moloto was also chased away from the venue.

It said some PAC members had refused to recognise the South African national anthem. 

Deputy President David Mabuza abandoned the funeral proceedings shortly after the disruption‚ the broadcaster said. It added that South African musician Thandiswa Mazwai had to quickly perform on stage to calm the crowds.

Eyewitness News (EWN) said tensions arose when the group refused to be addressed by African National Congress officials.

Programme director Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was disrupted while speaking and party leaders had to step in to restore order‚ it said.

Ninety-one-year-old Sobukwe died last week at her home after a long illness.

Her funeral had been declared a special official funeral by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

READ MORE: 

Family will remember Zondeni Sobukwe for her 'humility and simplicity'

The Sobukwe family says it will remember Zondeni‚ the wife of Pan Africanist Congress founder Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe‚ for her “humility and ...
News
10 days ago

Tributes pour in for ‘mother of Azania’ Zondeni Sobukwe

Tributes continue to pour in for Zondeni Sobukwe‚ the wife of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) founder Robert Sobukwe‚ who died on Wednesday.
News
10 days ago

Robert Sobukwe's widow‚ Zondeni‚ dies aged 91

Pan Africanist Congress founder Robert Sobukwe's widow‚ Zondeni‚ has died after a long illness.
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Police arrest seven suspects after Worcester gang shooting incidents South Africa
  2. Fraudsters using fake City Power ID cards to rob residents South Africa
  3. 19 dead in fire at China hot springs hotel World
  4. Doctors visit migrants stranded on Italian boat as Salvini defies UN World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
X