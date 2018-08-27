South Africa

Relative of paedophile's lover facing sexual assault charges in New Zealand

27 August 2018 - 12:35 By Nivashni Nair
A relative of Joey Haarhoff will appear in a New Zealand court on sexual assault charges.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A relative of Joey Haarhoff‚ the woman who helped paedophile and serial killer Gert van Rooyen commit his crimes‚ will appear in a New Zealand court on sexual assault charges next month.

New Zealand police national headquarters spokesperson Abigail Thomas told TimesLIVE that a 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual connection‚ attempted rape and indecent assault.

"The man is due to appear in Manukau District Court on September 7‚" she said.

Thomas did not reveal the identity of the man or his relation to Haarhoff. However‚ she referred TimesLIVE to the court to enquire on media suppression orders that may be in place ahead of the matter. The Manukau District Court did not respond.

Van Rooyen and his lover are believed to have murdered at least six young girls — Tracy-Lee Scott-Crossley‚ 14; Fiona Harvey‚ 12; Joan Horn‚ 12; Odette Boucher‚ 11; Anne-Marie Wapenaar‚ 12; and Yolanda Wessels‚ 13 — between 1988 and 1989. Their bodies have never been found.

In 1990‚ Van Rooyen shot Haarhoff before turning the gun on himself as police closed in on them.

