South Africa

Stepfather accused of raping girl more than 900 times appears in court

23 August 2018 - 10:59
This is a house where a 10-year-old was raped by the stepfather in Verulam.
This is a house where a 10-year-old was raped by the stepfather in Verulam.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

A mechanic accused of holding his 10-year-old stepdaughter captive and raping her more than 900 times made a brief appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The man‚ who cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl‚ appeared by live video stream from Westville Prison.

While the state awaits a psychological report of the victim and a detailed analysis of the alleged perpetrator’s cellphone by the police’s cybercrimes unit‚ he will remain behind bars.

The 44-year-old was arrested in June at his Rietvlei home after his stepdaughter confided in a neighbour about the alleged abuse.

The widower faces charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming of a minor and exposing a minor child to pornography‚ with the state poised to add more charges.

He is also charged with child abuse relating to allegations that he prevented the girl from attending school.

At a bail application earlier this month‚ prosecutor San Bhartu said the state would allege that on a number of occasions between 2013 and 2018 the child was raped more than 900 times‚ equating to every second night.

In an affidavit prepared by the man and read into the court record by his Legal Aid attorney‚ Mondli Mthethwa‚ he said he would plead not guilty to all charges.

“I did not rape or sexually assault my child in any way whatsoever‚ nor did I groom or expose her to any sexual act. I have supported her financially since her mother passed on in 2013‚” he said.

“This case is fabricated against me. There is no DNA evidence and the state has not established if the complainant is a credible witness who will be able to testify at trial.”

He added that the search of his room was unlawful.

Despite his protestations‚ Magistrate Irfaan Khalil rejected his application for bail.

He will appear in court again on October 10. 

