A mechanic accused of holding his 10-year-old stepdaughter captive and raping her more than 900 times made a brief appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The man‚ who cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl‚ appeared by live video stream from Westville Prison.

While the state awaits a psychological report of the victim and a detailed analysis of the alleged perpetrator’s cellphone by the police’s cybercrimes unit‚ he will remain behind bars.

The 44-year-old was arrested in June at his Rietvlei home after his stepdaughter confided in a neighbour about the alleged abuse.

The widower faces charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming of a minor and exposing a minor child to pornography‚ with the state poised to add more charges.

He is also charged with child abuse relating to allegations that he prevented the girl from attending school.