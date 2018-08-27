EDITOR'S NOTE: In the original version of this article‚ TimesLIVE incorrectly stated that the perfume testers were not filled with perfume. This is incorrect. It is in fact the display items, not the perfume testers, that are filled with the coloured liquid. The headline and copy have been amended to reflect this. TimesLIVE apologises for the error.

Display items in Edgars stores are not filled with perfume.

Instead‚ they’re filled with a coloured liquid and a preservative‚ Edcon chief executive Grant Pattison said on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

He was commenting in response to a tweet by Radio 702 presenter Aki Anastasiou on Sunday.

“Seriously @EdgarsFashion Sandton City I’m flabbergasted. Walk into your store’s Chanel section to purchase a fragrance. Took a tester sprayed it on me... I smell vinegar. Assistant tells me your testers are filled with vinegar — Edgars is that what a premium experience is about?” he said.