Think display items in Edgars stores are filled with perfume? Wrong!

27 August 2018 - 19:48 By Nico Gous
EDITOR'S NOTE: In the original version of this article‚ TimesLIVE incorrectly stated that the perfume testers were not filled with perfume. This is incorrect. It is in fact the display items, not the perfume testers, that are filled with the coloured liquid. The headline and copy have been amended to reflect this. TimesLIVE apologises for the error.

 

Display items in Edgars stores are not filled with perfume.

Instead‚ they’re filled with a coloured liquid and a preservative‚ Edcon chief executive Grant Pattison said on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

He was commenting in response to a tweet by Radio 702 presenter Aki Anastasiou on Sunday.

“Seriously @EdgarsFashion Sandton City I’m flabbergasted. Walk into your store’s Chanel section to purchase a fragrance. Took a tester sprayed it on me... I smell vinegar. Assistant tells me your testers are filled with vinegar — Edgars is that what a premium experience is about?” he said.

Pattison responded on Monday: “Update. So obviously I can confirm ‘testers’ are not filled with vinegar. Display items are filled with a coloured liquid and a preservative. This is the common practice. What seems to have happened is the display item ended up with a nozzle on it. Apologies‚ Aki.”

Edgars is part of the Edcon group.

But the Twitterati never miss an opportunity to crack some jokes about the saga.

