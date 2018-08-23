The R6.9-billion impairment of Australian department store chain David Jones knocked Woolworths into a loss of R3.5-billion for its 2018 financial year‚ from a profit of R5.4-billion in the prior year‚ it reported on Thursday morning.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) declined 17.7% to 346.3c. Woolworths cut its final dividend by 27.5% to 130.5c‚ taking its total for its 2018 financial year to R2.39‚ a 23.6% decline from the previous year’s R3.13. The retail group’s overall turnover grew 1.6% to R75bn.

Of the five divisions Woolworths segments itself into‚ food was its star performer‚ growing both sales and profit by more than 8%.

The food division contributed 43% of the group’s sales‚ but only 27% of gross profit.

What Woolworths calls its "fashion‚ beauty and home" division suffered a 1.5% decline in sales and 4% decline in gross profit.

"Our womenswear modern range failed to resonate with our core customer‚" Woolworths CEO Ian Moir said in the results statement.