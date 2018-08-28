Threats of intimidation have sent Pikitup’s troubles rippling outwards‚ as the trash-collecting agency announced that more parts of Johannesburg will not have its garbage collected.

Disgruntled workers intimidated employees at the Orange Farm and Midrand depots on Tuesday and blocked the gates.

This comes after others demanded to be insourced at the Central Camp and Zondi depots on Monday.

Initially‚ services to several areas were cut on Monday‚ but on Tuesday additional areas were said to be affected.

“The waste management entity of the City of Johannesburg regrets the ongoing inconvenience caused‚ but is forced to suspend waste collection services due to the prevailing volatile and unsafe situation outside some of its depots‚” Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said on Tuesday.

“Disgruntled jobseekers continued today to forcefully demand jobs from Pikitup and further continued to threaten the lives of its employees.”

Pikitup managing director Lungile Dhlamini suspended services to protect employees.

“The MD [Dhlamini] reiterated that given the nature and tone of the issues raised by the protesters which are outside of the entity’s mandate‚ Pikitup only implements both political decisions and board resolutions and doesn’t make policy.

“Stakeholders who have objections to the insourcing project should direct their concerns to the appropriate levels of‚ the Mayor‚ Speaker and Member of the Mayoral Committee‚” said Mkhwanazi.

A Pikitup truck was burnt in Diepkloof‚ Soweto‚ and another stoned and damaged on Friday.

Here are the affected depots and the suburbs they serve:

- Orange Farm Satellite Depot‚ affecting Orange Farm Extension 1‚ 2‚ 3‚ 7‚ 8‚ Stredford Extension 5‚ 9‚ 7‚ 8 4‚ 6‚ 2‚ 3‚ 1‚ Orange Farm Proper‚ Lakeside Extension 1‚2‚3‚5 and 10; - Ivory Park Satellite Depot‚ affecting Ivory Park Extension 2‚ Green Section‚ Jacob Zuma‚ Mpumalanga‚ Tokyo‚ Lusaka‚ Angola‚ Emthonjeni‚ Zwelitsha‚ Phola Park‚ Ekuthuleni‚ Limpopo‚ Sophiatown‚ Zwelisha‚ Phola Park‚ Kanana extension 5 and 4‚ Mayibuye North‚ Mayibuye West‚ Elandale View‚ Elandale extension 11‚ 12‚ 13 and 14. Ebony Park extension 1‚ 2 4 and 5‚ Moses Kotane extension 7 and 8‚ Kaalfontein extension 9‚ Kaalfontein 7A and 7B‚ Emthonjeni‚ Rabie Ridge 1 and 2‚ Klipfontein extension 1‚ 2 and 3‚ Kanana extension 4‚and 5‚ Mayibuye North and West‚ John Dube‚ Sontonga‚ Steve Biko‚ Dimpho Hani Mabena‚ Ivory Park extension 3‚ Goniwe‚ Sisonke‚ Peter Mokaba‚ Chris Hani‚ Thabong‚ Albert Luthili‚ Khutsong‚ Ebuhleni‚ Rholihlahla‚ Alfred‚ Londokuhle‚ Kaalfontein 3‚and 22‚ Thulani Extension 3‚ Afred Nzo West and Ivory Park Extension 3; - Midrand Depot‚ affecting Blue Hills‚ Calsward North‚ Montecello‚ Talyn‚ Bealeu‚ Calsworld Estate‚ Cressedo‚ Rosa Royal‚ Summerset‚ Ranjiesfontein‚ Glen Austen‚ Corporate Park South and North‚ 16th Road. Alwald Estate‚ Crowthorn and Carlward AH‚ Corporate Park North and South‚ Austin View‚ Knoppieslaagte‚ Summerset Estate‚ Sunvalley‚ Treesbank‚ Glen Austin‚ Radiespark‚ Kyalami Estate‚ Kyalami West‚ President Park‚ Glen Austin extension 3‚ Grand Central‚ Halfway house‚ Kyalami Hills‚ Kyalami Business Park‚ Rabbie Ridge 1 and 2‚Klipfontein 1‚2‚3 and Central‚ Vorna Valley‚ Vorna Valley Central‚ Vorna Valley South‚ East and North‚ Crescent Wood‚ Erands Gardens‚ Erands AH and Noordwyk South‚ Sage Wood‚ Country View‚ Savanna Hills‚ Summit View‚ Noordwyk East and Vodacom Boulevard‚ Juskei View‚ Waterval Estate‚ Waterval South‚ Waterval West and Waterval North‚ Kaalfontein Extension 4‚ 5‚ 1‚ 2‚ 3‚ and 22; and - Central Camp and Zondi Depots‚ affecting Diepkloof‚ Orlando East‚ Orlando West‚ Dube‚ Meadowlands‚ Noordgesig‚ Pennyville‚ Klipspruit‚ Motsoaledi‚ Pimville‚ Kliptown‚ Senaone‚ Dlamini‚ Moroka‚ Mfolo South‚ Mfolo North‚ Mfolo Central‚ Protea Glen Zondi‚ Jabavu‚ Central Western Jabavu‚ Jabulani‚ Dobsonville‚ Protea Glenridge‚ Chiawelo‚ Emdeni‚ Phiri‚ Mapetla‚ Slovoville Greenvillage‚ Longtill‚ Sgodiphola and Lefhureng.