South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal police hunt for abducted two-month-old baby

29 August 2018 - 13:59 By Suthentira Govender
Police are investigating a case of kidnapping after a woman in a a pink nightgown allegedly went off with someone else's child
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Police on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast have launched an intensive search for a two-month baby‚ believed to be kidnapped by a woman in a pink nightgown.

Police spokesperson colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Wednesday that the baby’s 28-year-old mother was approached by the woman wearing sleepwear at the Umzinto taxi rank on Tuesday‚ claiming she needed help because she was destitute and a victim of abuse.

“The baby’s mother decided to help her and took her to her home in the NPA informal settlement in Umzinto.”

That same evening‚ the woman complained of a headache and asked her to get painkillers from her neighbours. “Leaving her baby behind‚ the mother went to get her painkillers. (She) returned a short while later to find that the woman and her baby girl had disappeared.

“The baby’s clinic card‚ milk formula and feeding bottle were also missing‚" said Mbele. The mother desperately searched for them before reporting the incident to the police.

Police believe the woman may have hitched a lift to Durban on Tuesday night. A case of kidnapping is being investigated.

SAPS has urged members of the community with information to contact detective warrant officer Rajesh Maharaj on 039 974 6500/6556.

