Pick n Pay has introduced R20 vouchers after scratch card shade
Retail giant Pick n Pay has responded to the negative feedback over their scratch card campaign by introducing a R20 free voucher for every R200 spent by customers.
It comes after major backlash from the public over its scratch-and-win card campaign introduced by the retailer to celebrate its 50th birthday.
The issue was first raised after customers called into Bongani Bingwa's show on 702 to point out that they had not won any prizes. The scratch cards apparently give customers the chance to win anything from R5 in airtime to R10,000 in vouchers at the store.
Pick n Pay said customers qualify for the R20 voucher from today and they have this weekend to spend it.
Marketing director John Bradshaw told the station that there had been over 350,000 winners since the start of the campaign.
But on Twitter folks are still not happy.
This Pick N Pay scratch card is a scam nje.. I havent seen any person win something.. heck even the tills dont display prizes u might win😒 pic.twitter.com/unkRDLCYpB— Yem - Yem (@Simphiwe_Chef) August 29, 2018
People who hope to win the Pick n Pay scratch cards thing also support Kaiser Chiefs— Kagiso D mokgadi (@KGcomic) August 29, 2018
Anybody know what you win off these pick n pay scratch cards? Got one that says I've won. 🤗— jason (King Mary♚♕) (@jason_marais93) August 29, 2018
These pick n pay scratch cards are a waste of time , I don’t even take one anymore— Mike (@mike_superb) August 29, 2018
I see pick n pay is taking a hammering from those scratch cards— Agents Of Sibusiso (@BlessinSibusiso) August 29, 2018
I have had 30 scratch cards and no wins even my smart shopper points dnt value much I always shop at pick n pay.— Janey Xanisekka Maia (@Jay_Maia) August 28, 2018
Pick n pay scratch cards are a scam @PicknPay like there's no way ... not even one person is winning anything tyini— Lulu (@LungaNonunu) August 28, 2018