Pick n Pay has introduced R20 vouchers after scratch card shade

29 August 2018 - 13:47 By Jessica Levitt
Pick n Pay customers are helluva angry.
Retail giant Pick n Pay has responded to the negative feedback over their scratch card campaign by introducing a R20 free voucher for every R200 spent by customers.

It comes after major backlash from the public over its scratch-and-win card campaign introduced by the retailer to celebrate its 50th birthday.

The issue was first raised after customers called into Bongani Bingwa's show on 702 to point out that they had not won any prizes. The scratch cards apparently give customers the chance to win anything from R5 in airtime to R10,000 in vouchers at the store.

Pick n Pay said customers qualify for the R20 voucher from today and they have this weekend to spend it.

Marketing director John Bradshaw told the station that there had been over 350,000 winners since the start of the campaign.

But on Twitter folks are still not happy.

