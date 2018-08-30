Students interrupt memorial service of TUT student
A group of students stormed a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) hall on Thursday‚ interrupting the memorial service of Katlego Andries Monareng‚ the TUT student who was shot dead last week.
Service slightly disturbed as more students enter the hall in song. #TUT #TUTMemorial pic.twitter.com/4IgTwcLLMP— Nonkululeko Njilo👑 (@Nkulee_Njilo) August 30, 2018
The group‚ belonging to different student movements‚ walked into the hall as a silent devotion was about to be conducted.
They later proceeded to their seats and the programme resumed.
#TUT choir has taken to the stage to give an opening hymn. #TUTMemorial pic.twitter.com/Gq8UmEyqET— Nonkululeko Njilo👑 (@Nkulee_Njilo) August 30, 2018
Before the start of the memorial service‚ members of student movements The Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania (Pasma)‚ the South African Students Congress (Sasco) and EFF Student Command sang and chanted freedom songs.
Students have already started singing. #TUT #TUTMemorial pic.twitter.com/jHfHNdWG9S— Nonkululeko Njilo👑 (@Nkulee_Njilo) August 30, 2018
Monareng‚ from Limpopo‚ was an LLB student and member of Pasma.
He was allegedly shot dead by police following unrest which erupted after Student Representative Council (SRC) elections.
Attending a memorial service of the late #TUT student Andries Katlego Monareng. #TUTMemorial pic.twitter.com/Y1qFMplXw7— Nonkululeko Njilo👑 (@Nkulee_Njilo) August 30, 2018