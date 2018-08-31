Three black Limpopo landowners have forced Police Minister Bheki Cele and Soshanguve station commander Brigadier Samuel Thine to take action against people who invaded their land in Onderstepoort‚ north of Pretoria.

Dr Motodi Samuel Maserumule and his business partners‚ Diphethe Bopape and Kgosi Letsi Phaahla approached the high court in Pretoria on an urgent basis after four farms belonging to their company‚ Akubra Trading‚ were occupied and subdivided.

In the interim draft order handed down on Friday‚ the court ordered the police to restore the property to its owners and that the sheriff demolish any “uninhabited” structures on the properties.

Maserumule said in court papers that the Soshanguve police had refused to open a case when he turned to them for help when their land was seized.