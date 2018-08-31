'I sent the SMS': Manyi admits to messaging Williams during state capture inquiry

The New Age newspaper was owned by the Guptas at the time.

Manyi confirmed to TimesLIVE that he had indeed sent such a text message to Williams‚ but said he was only “setting the record straight”.

"Yes‚ I sent the SMS. I was not trying to influence her but she was talking about things that I brought‚ so in the same spirit of that she mentioned the TNA breakfasts and I am only setting the record straight.

"I will deal with my things but the TNA breakfasts happened after my time (at GCIS). It is not my doing and that is all‚” he said.

Zondo instructed commission officials to follow up on the "very serious" matter‚ which Williams explicitly said was an attempt to influence her testimony.

Williams told the inquiry that it was during Manyi's stint at GCIS that the government communications department was strong-armed into agreeing to support the TNA breakfast deal.