NSPCA praise for cops after Mounted Unit Training Academy inspection

Animal welfare inspectors have only praise for the South African Police Services (SAPS) Mounted Unit Training Academy in Potchefstroom.

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) inspected approximately 370 horses at the training academy on August 24‚ it said in a statement this week.

The horses were found to be in an excellent condition and no contraventions of the Animals Protection Act were noted at the time of the inspection.

Large areas with adequate grazing are available for the horses to express natural behaviour and all horses behaved confidently around the inspectors and SAPS personnel.