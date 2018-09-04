NSPCA praise for cops after Mounted Unit Training Academy inspection
Animal welfare inspectors have only praise for the South African Police Services (SAPS) Mounted Unit Training Academy in Potchefstroom.
The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) inspected approximately 370 horses at the training academy on August 24‚ it said in a statement this week.
The horses were found to be in an excellent condition and no contraventions of the Animals Protection Act were noted at the time of the inspection.
Large areas with adequate grazing are available for the horses to express natural behaviour and all horses behaved confidently around the inspectors and SAPS personnel.
“The NSPCA commends the SAPS Mounted Unit Training Academy in Potchefstroom for not only accommodating the NSPCA during our unannounced inspection‚ but the clean environment and the excellent condition of the horses is indicative of a government unit that seems to really care about their animals‚” said Marcelle Meredith‚ NSPCA executive director.
The animal welfare organisation said the SAPS Mounted Academy was a “perfect example of one government department which take their responsibility seriously and have placed the correct and knowledgeable personnel in control of their horses‚ unlike their neighbour‚ the South African Army Special Infantry Capability Unit of the South African National Defence Force.”
At the SANDF unit‚ 25 horses had to be euthanised earlier this year as a result of neglect and mistreatment‚ the NSPCA said.