WATCH | ‘It takes 15 minutes to get your house robbed’

Metro police officer Constable Nikki Horne scopes a quiet street in Rondebosch East in Cape Town through his yellow-tinted glasses as he drives up and down the neighbourhood.

“The infamous crowbar gang normally hits houses from 8am to 4pm‚ when most people are at work. It’ll take them anywhere between 15 minutes to one hour to rob a place‚ depending on what’s happening on the outside‚” says Horne.

Horne earned his stripes at the gang and drugs task team on the notorious Cape Flats‚ where he dealt with homicides‚ drug dens and gangsterism. But he has been assigned to a property crime unit in the Rondebosch East suburb since February in an attempt to curb house robberies and crime plaguing the area.