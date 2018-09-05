South Africa

Billboard offering R50k reward for missing Miguel Louw taken down

05 September 2018 - 16:56 By Lwandile Bhengu
The billboard erected on the premises of a Sydenham guest house offering a reward for the missing Miguel Louw has been removed after a body was found in Phoenix.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

A gigantic billboard offering a R50‚000 reward for missing Sydenham child Miguel Louw has been removed.

This follows the discovery of a decomposing body believed to be that of the nine-year-old boy in Phoenix‚ outside Durban on Monday. The boy had been missing since July 17 after he disappeared from outside his school.

The three-metre long‚ 12-metre wide billboard was erected above the wall of a guest house located near the N3 freeway entering Durban.

The billboard offered a reward to anyone who offered information leading to the whereabouts of the missing child. The reward was to be funded by community donations.

Reservations manager at the guest house Faraz Thomas said that they had put up the billboard at their cost to show support for the boy’s family and the community.

Thomas also said that it was the discovery of the body in Phoenix that had prompted the removal of the board.

“We got word that the boy’s dead body had been unfortunately found. We saw fit to remove it as it was no longer relevant‚” said Thomas.

The decomposing body was found by police and a security company while chasing a suspect through the bushy patch after tracker dogs led them to the foul stench.

The body has been sent to the state pathologist for positive identification.

