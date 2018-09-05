World

Trump, without evidence, accuses social media of election meddling

05 September 2018 - 16:50 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump at the US Coast Guard headquarters in Washington on June 1 2018. Trump has lashed out at social media for interfering in the upcoming mid-term elections.
Trump US President Donald Trump at the US Coast Guard headquarters in Washington on June 1 2018. Trump has lashed out at social media for interfering in the upcoming mid-term elections.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis

US President Donald Trump accused social media companies of interfering with the upcoming 2018 midterm election, without appearing to offer any evidence, telling the Daily Caller in an interview published on Wednesday that they are "super liberal."

Referring to such companies, which include Facebook and Twitter, Trump told the conservative news outlet in an interview conducted on Tuesday that "I think they already have" interfered in the November 6 election. The report gave no other details.

The Republican president's accusation added to recent charges he has made of political bias against him by social media companies and search engines. Google and other tech companies have denied any political bias.

"The true interference in the last election was that — if you look at all, virtually all of those companies are super liberal companies in favour of Hillary Clinton," he added, referring to his Democratic opponent in the 2016 White House contest. US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 campaign with the aim of tilting the election in Trump's favour, a finding that Moscow has denied. 

Trump accuses Google of hiding 'fair media' coverage of him

US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday Google's search engine was hiding "fair media" coverage of him, without providing evidence, and said he ...
News
8 days ago

Trump slams social media companies as 'silencing millions'

US President Donald Trump criticised social media companies on Friday, saying without evidence that they have silenced "millions of people" in an act ...
News
12 days ago

Pot, kettle: Russia warns Google against election 'meddling'

Russia on Tuesday said it has officially warned US internet giant Google against "meddling" in next Sunday's local elections by hosting opposition ...
News
1 day ago

Internet groups urge US court to reinstate 'net neutrality' rules

A coalition of trade groups representing companies including Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc, urged a US appeals court to reinstate ...
News
9 days ago

Most read

  1. Bodies of three firefighters removed from building that caught alight in Joburg ... South Africa
  2. Emirates plane quarantined in New York with sick passengers World
  3. Huge fees for Nigerian election hopefuls under fire Africa
  4. Trump targets Nike as Kaepernick ads spark boycott calls World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X