Judgment was reserved on Wednesday in the court case over the rights for a movie about South African icon Brenda Fassie.

Several adjournments throughout the day - as well as a seemingly nervous advocate representing music veteran Sello “Chicco” Twala - had Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi sighing as she presided over the matter in the North Gauteng High Court.

The court heard arguments from Twala’s lawyer‚ Advocate Mashudu Tshivhase‚ who argued that his client was entitled to the rights of the much-anticipated biopic about Fassie’s life because he owned the intellectual property to her music.

The case comes after‚ in January this year‚ UK production company Showbizbee announced it was working with the Brenda Fassie estate‚ Legaci Nova Entertainment and Bongani Fassie to produce the film‚ ‘Brenda’.

South Africans hopeful of a starring role in the film were asked to submit their audition videos for the role of MaBrrr in the biopic‚ which would be written by Bongani‚ who was also said to be the executive producer.