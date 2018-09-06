South Africa

Two killed and dozens injured in KZN bus accident

06 September 2018 - 17:55 By Jeff Wicks
Two people were killed and about 49 injured as a bus and a bakkie collided in northern KwaZulu-Natal on September 6 2018
Image: SUPPLIED

Two people were killed and scores were injured when a bus and a bakkie collided in KwaMbonambi‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Thursday afternoon.

KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie said that paramedics arrived at the scene to find that the bus had struck the bakkie before being pushed from the road and coming to rest on an embankment.

Two people were killed and scores were injured when a bus and a bakkie collided in KwaMbonambi‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ on September 6 2018
Image: SUPPLIED

He said that two occupants of the bakkie had been killed and as many as 49 people were wounded.

One person who was gravely wounded was airlifted from the scene by the IPSS Black Eagle Aviation helicopter and was flown to a Durban hospital for urgent treatment.

